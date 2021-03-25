Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $43,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $52,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

