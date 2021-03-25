Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.