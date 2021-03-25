Northcoast Research Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.