North Run Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Sculptor Capital Management accounts for 3.1% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

SCU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

