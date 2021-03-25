Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $302,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

