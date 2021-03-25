Nordea Investment Management AB Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $170.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

