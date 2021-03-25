Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

