Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,880 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIR. Truist boosted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

