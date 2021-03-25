Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 145,300 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,264,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 753,320 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,261,000.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

