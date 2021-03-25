Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $295,000 Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of New Senior Investment Group worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.41 million, a PE ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

