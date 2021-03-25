Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,371 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,371 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

