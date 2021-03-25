Nixon Capital LLC Invests $9.89 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.81. 517,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

