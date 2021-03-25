NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,249,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,986,611 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.72% of NiSource worth $1,382,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $93,768,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

