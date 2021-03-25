Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 14563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

