NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

