Nexus Hits One Day Volume of $879,082.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $75.36 million and approximately $879,082.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,089,827 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

