NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders have sold a total of 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

