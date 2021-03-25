Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,898,935. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

