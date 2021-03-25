Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $48.13 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,492 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $48,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $229.46. 30,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.88 and its 200 day moving average is $238.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.91 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.