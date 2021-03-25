New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

