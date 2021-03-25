New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.
NFGFF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. New Found Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.40.
About New Found Gold
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.