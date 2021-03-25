New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

NFGFF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. New Found Gold has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.40.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

