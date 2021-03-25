NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $34,095.20 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.38 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

