Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$30.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO opened at C$19.79 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.