Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to $24.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.