Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$19.79 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$21.61.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

