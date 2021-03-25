Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $39.44 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.44 or 0.00075069 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

