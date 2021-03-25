Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $629,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.56. 51,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,697. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

