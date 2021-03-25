Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 61,943 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 162.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,943 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE F traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,794,320. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

