Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 33,102 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 279.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 212,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,697,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.