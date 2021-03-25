Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 230.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $7,716,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,101. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

