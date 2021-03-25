Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 269,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912,271. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

