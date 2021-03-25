Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 18,160 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 767.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Rollins makes up about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Rollins by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

