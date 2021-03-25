Needham & Company LLC Increases Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $62.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.