Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.72% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEBC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.11.
Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile
