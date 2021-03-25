Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.72% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEBC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

