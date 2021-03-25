Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.
Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
