Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

