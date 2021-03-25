Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.