National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

