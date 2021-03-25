Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $39.27

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $40.50. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 6,967 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

