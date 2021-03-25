Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $39.27

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.27, but opened at $40.50. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 6,967 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
