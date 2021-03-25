Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40.60 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Nano has a market capitalization of $564.90 million and $40.60 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00008231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51,504.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.22 or 0.03110838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00335640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.26 or 0.00918864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.00419093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00375923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00237265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

