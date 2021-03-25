Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after buying an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

