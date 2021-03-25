Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 74,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

