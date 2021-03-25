Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.35.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.