Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $11.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

