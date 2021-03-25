M&T Bank Corp Takes $381,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Pulmonx stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.46.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

