M&T Bank Corp Has $369,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.