M&T Bank Corp Has $358,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

