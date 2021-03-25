M&T Bank Corp Has $348,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.