M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 5,554 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

