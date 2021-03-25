Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.23

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 890692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $591.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

